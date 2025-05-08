Oma Savings Bank Aktie
WKN DE: A2PAFH / ISIN: FI4000306733
|
08.05.2025 15:00:00
Oma Savings Bank Plc - Managers' transactions - Ossa
OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 MAY 2025 AT 16.00 P.M. EET, MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ossa, Jaakko
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc
LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 107552/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-08
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306733
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2525 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2525 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Oma Savings Bank Plc
Additional information:
Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, karri.alameri@omasp.fi
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi
