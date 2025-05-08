Oma Savings Bank Aktie

Oma Savings Bank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PAFH / ISIN: FI4000306733

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
08.05.2025 15:00:00

Oma Savings Bank Plc - Managers' transactions - Ossa

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 MAY 2025 AT 16.00 P.M. EET, MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS


Oma Savings Bank Plc - Managers' transactions - Ossa
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ossa, Jaakko
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc
LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 107552/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-08
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306733
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2525 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2525 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:
Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, karri.alameri@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION: 
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oma Savings Bank Plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten