Oma Savings Bank Plc - Managers' transactions - Ossa

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 MAY 2025 AT 16.00 P.M. EET, MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ossa, Jaakko

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc

LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 107552/5/4

Transaction date: 2025-05-08

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306733

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2525 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2525 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, karri.alameri@omasp.fi