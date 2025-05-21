Oma Savings Bank Aktie
WKN DE: A2PAFH / ISIN: FI4000306733
|
21.05.2025 10:40:00
Oma Savings Bank Plc - Managers' transactions - Rissanen
OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 MAY 2025 AT 11.40. A.M. EET, MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
Oma Savings Bank Plc - Managers' transactions - Rissanen
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rissanen, Ville
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc
LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18_20250509141654_46
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-21
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306733
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 545 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 545 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Oma Savings Bank Plc
Additional information:
Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, karri.alameri@omasp.fi
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi
OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.
OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oma Savings Bank Plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Oma Savings Bank Plc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oma Savings Bank Plc Registered Shs
|9,20
|3,25%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger suchen nach Kaufgründen: ATX schwächer -- DAX pendelt zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt notiert im Mittwochshandel schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich weitgehend richtungslos. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine gemeinsame Richtung.