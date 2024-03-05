OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 MARCH 2024 AT 10.00 A.M. EET, ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT





Oma Savings Bank Plc's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023 published

Oma Savings Bank Plc’s (OmaSp or Company) Annual Report 2023 has been published in Finnish and English on website https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors. The Annual Report 2023 includes the Report by the Board of Directors, the Group’s and Parent Company’s Financial Statements as well as the Sustainability Report.

The Company has also published the Corporate Governance Statement, the Capital and Risk Management Report and the Remuneration Report in Finnish and English.

OmaSp also publishes the Finnish version of the Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an XHTML file. The primary statements in the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab has assured the XHTML file and the XBRL tags included in it. The ESEF file can be found as an attachment to this release and on webpage https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors/reports-and-publications/financial-statements

The above-mentioned documents are available as attachments to this release and on the company's website. The reports are available in digital versions.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, puh. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is the fastest growing in the Nordic countries and Finland’s most profitable bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and con-tinuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

Attachments