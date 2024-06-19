OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 19 JUNE 2024 AT 15.01 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc’s composition of Shareholders’ Nomination Committee and the role and composition of Audit Committee

According to the shareholder list on 1 June 2024, representatives of the five largest shareholders have been appointed to the Nomination Committee of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company):

Raimo Härmä, appointed by Etelä-Karjalan Säästöpankkisäätiö

Ari Lamminmäki, appointed by Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö

Jouni Niuro, appointed by Liedon Säästöpankkisäätiö

Aino Lamminmäki, appointed by Töysän Säästöpankkisäätiö

Simo Haarajärvi, appointed by Kuortaneen Säästöpankkisäätiö





The Nomination Committee elects a Chairperson from among its members.

The Nomination Committee prepares proposals for the election of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting and, if necessary, for an Extraordinary General Meeting. OmaSp’s five largest shareholders each have the right to appoint one representative to the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Board should give their recommendations regarding the members of the Board of Directors and their respective compensations to the Board of Directors by the end of January preceding the Annual General Meeting. In the case of an Extraordinary General Meeting, the Nomination Committee should accordingly give their respective recommendations well in advance before the General Meeting, taking into account applicable regulations. The Chairman of the Board of Directors acts as the convener. The Nomination Committee complies with the rules of procedure approved by the Annual General Meeting.

On 23 May 2024, the Board of Directors of OmaSp decided to establish an Audit Committee to support more of the Board's supervisory role. In appointing the members of the Audit Committee, the Board has considered the expertise and experience required for the position. The Board of Directors has elected Jyrki Mäkynen, Jaakko Ossa and Jaana Sandström as members of the Audit Committee from among its members.

The Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in monitoring, supervising and preparing the following matters regarding financial reporting and auditing as well as sustainability reporting and its verification:

Credit institution's reporting system

Effectiveness of internal control and audit and risk management systems

Auditing

Independence of the auditor and sustainability reporting auditor, in particular the provision of services other than auditing and sustainability reporting assurance by the auditor

Preparation of the election of the auditor and sustainability reporting auditor





In addition to these obligations under the Credit Institutions Act, the Audit Committee of OmaSp

Prepares the accounting policies for the Company's Financial Statements and Sustainability reporting

Prepares the Company's Financial Statements for approval by the Board of Directors

Prepares the Corporate Governance Statement





