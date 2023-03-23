OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 MARCH 2023 AT 16.00 P.M. EET, INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc's EUR 20 million debenture 1/2023 has been fully subscribed

The EUR 20 million debenture 1/2023 issued by Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) on 23 February 2023 has been fully subscribed on 23 March 2023, and the sale of the loan has been suspended before the end of the sale period. Debenture 1/2023 is fully credited to the Company's Tier 2 capital.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





