OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 OCTOBER 2024 AT 15.00 P.M. EET, FINANCIAL CALENDAR





Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Financial reporting and AGM in 2025

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) will publish financial information in 2025 as follows:

10 February 2025 Financial Statements Release for 2024

5 May 2025 Interim Report January-March 2025

4 August 2025 Interim Report January-June 2025

3 November 2025 Interim Report January-September 2025

The 2024 Financial Statements, Annual Report, Sustainability Report and Auditor's Report will be published week 11. The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday 8 April in 2025. The Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting separately.





Additional information:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

