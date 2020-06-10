OMAC students raise funds for frontline workers with Kick COVID-19 campaign

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an attempt to do their bit for frontline workers who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the OMAC World Class Martial Arts school has kicked-off a fundraising initiative for the Oakville Hospital Foundation. The 40-year-old institution's young students have taken to social media to promote the Kick COVID-19 "Break-a-Thon" campaign, where they put their physical prowess on display by breaking a wooden board with their favorite kick.

The Break-a-thon also gives students an opportunity to channelize their time and energy at being creative while learning about gratitude and developing a positive approach in a time of crisis.

The initiative has received an overwhelming response since it kicked off on May 2 and continues to encourage students to showcase what they've learnt at OMAC. The students that raise the most funds will receive prizes and gift cards from OMAC. The Gofundme Page Link (https://www.gofundme.com/f/kick-covid19).

Harrison Chan, CEO of OMAC says, "Mudo! We are so proud of our students and families of OMAC for supporting this cause. While our locations might be closed for now, we've been excited to adapt and continue being a part of our students' lives. Our online programs have been thriving, and our students continue to persevere despite these challenges. Our constant objective is to exemplify the importance of facing hardship head-on. We call this our "fighting spirit", that part of us that never gives up. Who better to exemplify this during this challenge than our frontline healthcare workers. We can't thank you all enough for your sacrifice and dedication. Our frontline healthcare workers have the strongest fighting spirit, and this is the least we can do for them."

Nevada Munro, a parent of a student at OMAC says, "Thank you for providing zoom classes to the kids and for creating such a worthy go fund me page. Healthcare needs all the help we can give right now."

About OMAC World Class Martial Arts

OMAC is a 40-year-old multiple award winning martial arts institution, with 6 branches across the GTA. It was founded by Grand Master H.C. Kim, who is a revered martial arts veteran. OMAC also hosts a popular after school program for students near its locations. It has recently made a smooth transition to online training with group and one-on-one classes. OMAC prides itself on promoting values of persistence, respect, hard work, and community. OMAC will continue to promote these values in each community it is rooted in.

SOURCE OMAC World Class Martial Arts