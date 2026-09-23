Omada Health Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie

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WKN DE: A4193B / ISIN: US68170A1088

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23.09.2026 14:30:01

Omada Health President Wei-Li Shao Sells 9,418 Shares for $236,000

Wei-Li Shao, President of Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA), sold 9,418 shares of the company on Aug. 12, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($25.02); post-transaction value based on Aug. 12, 2026, market close ($23.84).

Omada Health operates as a leading digital health platform with approximately 946 employees and a market capitalization of $1.3 billion. The company has demonstrated strong growth momentum, with TTM revenue of $309.80 million and a 35.4% stock price appreciation thus far in 2026, reflecting investor confidence in its virtual care delivery model. Omada's competitive positioning is anchored in its integrated suite of evidence-based programs and proprietary technology platform designed to engage patients and drive measurable health outcomes across multiple chronic disease categories.

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