Omar Abed to Succeed Amir Panush as CEO of InvenSense and General Manager of MEMS Sensor Business Group

Mr. Panush will continue as CEO and General Manager, transitioning to Mr. Abed on January 1, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) announces that effective January 1, 2023, Mr. Omar Abed will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of InvenSense, Inc., a TDK group company, and General Manager of TDK Corporation's MEMS Sensors Business Group. Mr. Amir Panush will continue to lead the team until that time and oversee a seamless transition of the business.

"TDK management and I have high confidence in Omar to lead the business into the future," stated Amir Panush. "Omar leads with vision and courage and drives business growth by instilling a growth mindset across the teams he leads."

Prior to joining TDK, Omar served as GM & VP for TE Connectivity, driving profitable growth for its $300M pressure sensor business. Omar joined TE after SMI, the company he led as President & CEO for 7 years, was acquired in 2019. At SMI, Omar helped turn around a struggling subsidiary of the Elmos Group to achieve multiple years of double-digit growth and profit culminating in a competitive sale of the company. Prior to leading SMI, Omar was part of Analog Devices' Automotive Inertial MEMS team, overseeing the development, strategy, and promotion of the passive safety portfolio. Omar also worked as Design Engineering Lead at Kavlico Corporation, developing ultra-low power capacitive pressure sensors for the automotive and medical markets.

Omar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from UC Berkeley and a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering with an emphasis in Analog and RF Circuit design from the University of Southern California. Omar is an Alumnus of Harvard Business School via the PLD program and holds 5 patents for his work on MEMS pressure sensors.

Amir Panush served at InvenSense for 7+ years, growing a narrowly focused business into a stronger diversified company, navigating the journey from a public company, through the successful integration into TDK, and toward comprehensive growth and large-scale stability.

"Amir took on the role of InvenSense CEO at a challenging time, compounded by the outbreak of a global pandemic. Despite these challenges, he was able to take the organization to the next level, more than doubling the revenue, moving the product and technology roadmaps forward, and assembling a team of world class talent," stated incoming CEO Omar Abed. "As Amir moves on to be closer to his family and take on his next professional challenge, we express our gratitude for his leadership and wish him happiness and success."

About TDK Corporation



TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2022, TDK posted total sales of USD 15.6 billion and employed about 117,000 people worldwide.

About InvenSense



InvenSense, a TDK Group company, is a world-leading provider of Sensing Solutions. InvenSense's vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, Pressure, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense's solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, barometric pressure sensors, and ultrasonic time-of-flight sensors with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense's motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, IoT, Robotics, and many more types of products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In April of 2022, Chirp Microsystems formally merged with InvenSense. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide.

You can download this text from https://invensense.tdk.com/news-media/omar-abed-to-succeed-amir-panush-as-ceo-of-invensense-and-general-manager-of-mems-sensor-business-group



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949225/Omar_Abed.jpg

Contacts for regional media

Region Contact

Phone Mail North America Mr. Patrick Christiansen InvenSense

San Jose, CA +1 801 209 9748 inv.pr@tdk.com North America Ms. Sarah MACKENZIE Publitek Portland, OR +1 503-720-3743 TDK-global@publitek.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omar-abed-to-succeed-amir-panush-as-ceo-of-invensense-and-general-manager-of-mems-sensor-business-group-301681423.html

SOURCE TDK Corporation