Omar Tawakol Joins LiveRamp Board of Directors

LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced the appointment of Omar Tawakol to its board of directors. Tawakol brings to LiveRamp’s board extensive experience in enterprise cloud and data management, gleaned through his current position as vice president and general manager of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), as well as a previous role as senior vice president of Oracle’s (NYSE: ORCL) Data Cloud division.

"We are very excited to welcome Omar to the LiveRamp board,” said Scott Howe, LiveRamp CEO. "I have known Omar for nearly two decades and he has always been a visionary with respect to product and technology. His work and influence span advertising, marketing and the cloud, and we look forward to tapping his extensive knowledge and expertise.”

Before its acquisition by Cisco in 2019, Tawakol founded and was CEO of Voicea, a company specializing in leveraging conversational artificial intelligence. He has deep roots in marketing and advertising technology, having founded and served as CEO of BlueKai, Inc., a leading data management platform for Fortune 100 marketers, which was acquired by Oracle in 2014. Prior roles include chief advertising officer and general manager of Medio Systems, Inc (acquired by Nokia); and CEO of CoRelation (acquired by Audience Science).

"LiveRamp is pioneering the future of identity and data collaboration,” said Tawakol. "I have long admired the business, culture, and ecosystem LiveRamp has built and am excited about the company’s promising future. I look forward to joining the LiveRamp board as they continue to grow and transform experiences with data.”

Tawakol currently serves on the advisory board of Decibel, a venture capital firm, and holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and master’s degrees in engineering and computer science from Stanford University.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

