OMD Sees Campaign Results Skyrocket by Using IAS Automated Tag with Google

SYDNEY, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, and OMD, the world's largest media network, today announced a case study on time saved and ROI achieved for two of OMD New Zealand's biggest clients by using IAS Automated Tag with Google.

Known for driving efficiencies on behalf of clients, OMD proved its ability to meet quick turnaround times from initial briefs to go-live for two recent campaigns. To accelerate, automate, and streamline the traditionally time-consuming tag wrapping processes required to get campaigns live, OMD New Zealand partnered with IAS to activate its automated tag capability, which is the only automated verification in Google Campaign Manager. Through this partnership, OMD New Zealand achieved the following results for two of its largest customers during the busy retail period of Q4 2020:

Decreased tag wrapping time by 50%: OMD reduced the time required for tag wrapping from 5 minutes to 2.5 minutes for every piece of creativity. This saved the OMD operations team 32 working hours on these two campaigns in Q4.

OMD reduced the time required for tag wrapping from 5 minutes to 2.5 minutes for every piece of creativity. This saved the OMD operations team 32 working hours on these two campaigns in Q4. Increased ROI and savings by 98 times by eliminating unsafe, invalid traffic (IVT) inventory : For every $1 spent on IAS Firewall, OMD NZ saved $98 that would otherwise have been wasted on unsafe, IVT inventory.

: For every spent on IAS Firewall, OMD NZ saved that would otherwise have been wasted on unsafe, IVT inventory. Successfully reinvested media savings: OMD New Zealand reinvested a significant budget by avoiding 1.3 million unsafe, IVT impressions.

John Buckley, Chief Digital Officer OMD New Zealand, said, "OMD prides itself on delivering the best-in-class digital solutions for our client base. As part of this, our highly qualified ad operations leads are constantly striving to find efficiencies that enhance our workflow. This partnership with IAS allowed us to reduce the 'people-hours' on an essential task through automation and invest those hours back into high-quality services that benefit OMD clients. We look forward to scaling this following our recent successful project."

Jessica Miles, Country Manager ANZ at IAS, said, "We are focused on driving efficiencies for our customers by making verification and optimization products easy to manage and activate. Trafficking ads can be particularly time-consuming and subject to human error, so our automated tag capabilities have generated incredible efficiency for OMD NZ. With IAS's technology, our partners can reduce the time spent wrapping tags and focusing on connecting with their audiences to drive campaign performance."

Download the case study to learn more about how IAS's Automated Tag with Google helped OMD New Zealand achieve success for two of its largest customers.

For more information, visit integralads.com

SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)