30.03.2023 13:22:33
Omega Enters Supply Agreement With Roche To Evaluate OTX-2002 In Combination With Atezolizumab
(RTTNews) - Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA) announced a clinical supply agreement with Roche to evaluate OTX-2002, the company's lead candidate in development for the treatment of MYC-driven hepatocellular carcinoma, in combination with Roche's anti-PD-L1 therapy, atezolizumab, as part of Omega's Phase 1/2 MYCHELANGELO I clinical trial. Roche will supply atezolizumab. Omega will evaluate the combination as part of the overall conduct of the trial.
Mahesh Karande, CEO of Omega Therapeutics, said: "Through the combination of two orthogonal treatments, OTX-2002 and atezolizumab, a leading anti-PD-L1 therapy, we aim to simultaneously disrupt multiple drivers of cancer progression with the goal of improving treatment outcomes."
