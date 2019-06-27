O'Melveny Sweeps "Quality of Life" Categories in Vault's 2020 Law Firm Survey

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Melveny today achieved an unprecedented recognition by becoming the first law firm ranked #1 across all three of Vault's "Quality of Life" categories: "Best Law Firm to Work For," "Best Overall Diversity," and "Best Summer Associate Program."

This is the second consecutive year O'Melveny has taken top honors in the highly coveted "Best Law Firm to Work For" and "Best Summer Associate Program" categories. The addition of the best "Overall Diversity" score, up from #2 last year, is an affirmation of O'Melveny's unyielding commitment to an inclusive workplace where everyone can contribute and grow.

"We're enormously proud to be the first law firm to earn a 'trifecta' in Vault's Quality of Life categories," said Brad Butwin, chair of O'Melveny & Myers LLP. "These remarkable results tell us that our associates and counsel appreciate the things that make O'Melveny so special, including our continuous efforts to enhance their experience here."

This also marks the fourth consecutive year O'Melveny has placed in the top three in each of these important categories.

This year, nearly 20,000 law firm associates participated in Vault's Annual Associate Survey. As part of the survey, Vault asks associates to rate their own firms—on a scale of 1 to 10—in a variety of Quality of Life areas, including, compensation, training, hours, diversity, and firm culture. Associates also rate their firms in several diversity categories and pro bono. Junior associates who participated in their firms' summer programs are also invited to rate their experiences as summer associates.

Vault's Best Law Firm to Work For, Overall Diversity, and Best Summer Associate Program rankings are compiled through formulas that weigh multiple subcategories. O'Melveny earned #1 rankings in several of these sub-categories such as: Firm Culture, Satisfaction, Diversity for Individuals with Disabilities, Diversity for LGBTQ Individuals, Associate/Partner Relations, Quality of Work, and Diversity for Women.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of our Vault results is that our scores closely mirror the core commitments O'Melveny is so focused on: uncompromising excellence for our clients, superior citizenship in our communities, and an exceptional workplace culture that values diversity, inclusion, and collaboration," Butwin added.

Vault's Quality of Life categories reflect the subjective opinions of associates about their current associate life or summer associate experience. A sampling of comments from O'Melveny attorneys who responded to the survey can be found on the firm's Vault.com profile, which offers law students and lateral associates a window into the firm's history, work, and culture.

For more than 20 years, Vault's influential rankings, ratings, and reviews on thousands of top employers and hundreds of internship programs have been a key source of information for employees and applicants. Vault's rankings and ratings are regularly featured and cited by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, Fortune, Money, and numerous other news outlets.

