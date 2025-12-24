Omeros Aktie
WKN DE: A0NBFF / ISIN: US6821431029
|
24.12.2025 18:04:43
OMER Surges 81% On FDA Approval Of Yartemlea For Transplant-Related TA-TMA
(RTTNews) - Omeros Corporation (OMER) jumped 81.14%, closing at $15.85, up $7.10, after the U.S. FDA approved Yartemlea (narsoplimab-wuug) for the treatment of transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA), a serious complication of stem cell transplants.
The stock opened near $12.10, reached an intraday high of around $16.50, and saw a low of nearly $11.95, compared to its previous close of $8.75. OMER trades on the NasdaqGS.
The FDA decision makes Yartemlea the first and only approved therapy for TA-TMA in adults and children aged two years and older. The drug, which selectively inhibits the MASP-2 enzyme involved in the lectin pathway of complement, offers a new treatment option for a rare, often fatal condition with limited prior therapy options. The approval follows clinical data showing meaningful survival improvements in patients treated with the therapy.
Trading volume was reflecting strong investor interest following the regulatory milestone. OMER's 52-week range recently spanned lower levels, with the sharp rally driven by expanded commercial prospects tied to Yartemlea's approval and anticipated market launch in early 2026.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Omeros Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
15.10.25
|Novo Nordisk-Aktie fester, Omeros-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Omeros verkauft Zaltenibart-Rechte an Novo Nordisk (Dow Jones)
|
13.08.25
|Ausblick: Omeros legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)