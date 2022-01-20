|
20.01.2022 04:26:26
Omeros Confirms Submission Of Response To FDA On BLA For Narsoplimab In Treatment Of HSCT-TMA
(RTTNews) - Omeros Corp. (OMER) confirmed Wednesday that earlier this month the company submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration its response to the Agency's complete Response Letter or CRL for narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy or HSCT-TMA.
The company noted that the response comprises a comprehensive briefing package drafted in close collaboration with external clinical, regulatory and legal experts that addresses in detail the points raised by FDA in its CRL for narsoplimab.
Omeros concurrently requested a Type A meeting with FDA to resolve any outstanding items.
Narsoplimab is the first drug candidate submitted to FDA for approval in HSCT-TMA. It has Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan designations in both HSCT-TMA and IgA nephropathy.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Omeros Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
08.11.21
|Ausblick: Omeros öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.21
|Here's Why Omeros Is Sinking Further Today (MotleyFool)
|
01.10.21
|Here's Why Omeros Stock Is Tanking Today (MotleyFool)
|
01.10.21
|Why Omeros Stock Is Plummeting This Week (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Omeros Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Omeros Corp
|4,78
|6,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsängste belasten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Märkte in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende klar nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls in Rot. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag teilweise ins Minus. Auch die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche überwiegend Abgaben.