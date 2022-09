Omeros: Narsoplimab Reduces Mortality Risk In Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corp. (OMER) reported results from the narsoplimab arm of the I-SPY COVID Trial. The analysis in the randomized patient population showed that the addition of narsoplimab to treatment of critically ill patients with COVID-19 reduces the mortality risk. Narsoplimab was not observed to shorten the time to recovery in critically ill patients.

Gregory Demopulos, CEO, said: "Work continues in our laboratories both in Seattle and at the University of Cambridge to build on our published findings on the role of the lectin pathway and the MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab in severe acute COVID-19, PASC or long COVID, and other related life-threatening infections as well as on our set of assays to identify at-risk patients early in these diseases."

