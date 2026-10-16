Omeros Aktie

Omeros für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NBFF / ISIN: US6821431029

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.10.2026 17:46:30

Omeros Stock Falls 12% After EMA Committee Reaffirms Negative Narsoplimab Opinion

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corp. (OMER) is down 12.03 percent, losing $2.26 to $16.53 on Friday. The decline follows a negative opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on the company's marketing authorization application for narsoplimab to treat hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. The decision followed a re-examination of the committee's original negative opinion issued in June 2026.

Omeros is currently trading at $16.53, down from the previous close of $18.79 after opening at $17.84. The stock has traded between $15.89 and $17.94 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume stands at 1.43 million shares, compared with average volume of 1.70 million shares.

Narsoplimab was approved by the U.S. FDA under the brand YARTEMLEA in December 2025 for TA-TMA patients aged two years and older. Omeros said it was disappointed with the European re-examination outcome and is working to provide fully reimbursed named-patient access where permitted in Europe and other regions. The company continues to commercialize YARTEMLEA in the U.S. Omeros shares have traded between $6.24 and $21.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Omeros Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Omeros Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Omeros Corp 15,45 -7,49% Omeros Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:03 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende KI-Sorgen: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow legt im Freitagshandel zu. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen