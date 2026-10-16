Omeros Stock Falls 12% After EMA Committee Reaffirms Negative Narsoplimab Opinion

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corp. (OMER) is down 12.03 percent, losing $2.26 to $16.53 on Friday. The decline follows a negative opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on the company's marketing authorization application for narsoplimab to treat hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. The decision followed a re-examination of the committee's original negative opinion issued in June 2026.

Omeros is currently trading at $16.53, down from the previous close of $18.79 after opening at $17.84. The stock has traded between $15.89 and $17.94 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume stands at 1.43 million shares, compared with average volume of 1.70 million shares.

Narsoplimab was approved by the U.S. FDA under the brand YARTEMLEA in December 2025 for TA-TMA patients aged two years and older. Omeros said it was disappointed with the European re-examination outcome and is working to provide fully reimbursed named-patient access where permitted in Europe and other regions. The company continues to commercialize YARTEMLEA in the U.S. Omeros shares have traded between $6.24 and $21.24 over the past 52 weeks.