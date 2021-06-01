Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. Grants Incentive Stock Options

SASKATOON, SK, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") has approved the grant of 400,000 stock options pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. All the options were granted to consultants retained by the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.25 per share and, if not exercised, expire May 31, 2026, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery project is located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the town of Quesnel. The property includes hard-rock tenures totaling over 50,000 hectares (500 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created a thick overburden which preserved a large portion of an underground channel with placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has a diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

