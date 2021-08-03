OMNi-BiOTiC® Stress Release Awarded Probiotic of the Year by NutraIngredients USA

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni-Biotic Stress Release is named "Product of the Year" in the probiotic category at the NutraIngredients USA Awards 2021. Focusing on innovation, long-term market success and cutting-edge research, the NutraIngredients USA Awards honor the best in ingredients, finished products, companies and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry.

Editor-in-Chief of NutraIngredients USA, Stephen Daniels (PhD), commented: "The judges were impressed by Omni-Biotic's science: Multiple clinical trials performed using the exact formula present in the product, and the focus on stress management, which is seen as being ahead of the potential next wave of probiotics positioned for stress, cognition, and focus. This is a well-formulated product supported by solid science."

CEO of Allergosan USA, Klaus Kleinfeld, adds: "It's an honor to have Omni-Biotic Stress Release recognized as the Probiotic of the Year. We are gratified that the judges recognize our commitment to science, clinical evidence, efficacy, and the importance of indication-specific probiotics. Omni-Biotic is well established in Europe. We are thrilled to be awarded as best-in-class in the U.S., and look forward to elevating Omni-Biotic's visibility to many more healthcare providers and patients."

The company's gut-brain axis formulation, Omni-Biotic Stress Release, is a nine-strain psychobiotic designed to strengthen intestinal barrier integrity, and stimulate short chain fatty acids, anti-inflammatory cytokines and neurotransmitters, as well as degrade microbial toxins. Studied in controlled clinical trials, the supplementation of Omni-Biotic Stress Release showed improved mood, memory, cognition, stress response, and gastro-intestinal comfort†. This probiotic's unique delivery mechanism ensures a high effectiveness.

Additional Omni-Biotic probiotics include formulations targeted at immune support, liver health, gut microbiome restoration, as well as prenatal and infant care.

About Allergosan USA

Allergosan USA is the joint-venture partner of the globally recognized center for microbiome science, Institut Allergosan. In 2019, Allergosan USA introduced the leading, professional European probiotic brand Omni-Biotic to the U.S. The company is dedicated to delivering targeted probiotic blends for specific indications including stress, immunity, liver detox and more. Grounded in extensive research, testing and controlled clinical studies, Allergosan has a deep understanding of individual probiotic strain significance and how Omni-Biotic strains perform synergistically for specific health outcomes. The company is driven by the belief that a foundational element of wellness is a healthy digestive system. Their mission is to help people achieve optimal health by restoring and maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. In an effort to do more good, for every product purchased, Allergosan USA makes a donation to Feeding America, the largest hunger relief organization in the U.S.

About Omni-Biotic: Targeted Clinically Tested Probiotic Formulations

Multispecies & Multistrain Indication Focused Formulations: Each Omni-Biotic probiotic is a multistrain and multispecies formulation. Every strain is identified and extensively analyzed to determine strengths and suitability for its specific indication-focused formulation. All strains used in our products have FDA GRAS status.

Final Formulations Validated in Clinical Studies: Each Omni-Biotic formulation is validated through preclinical studies and controlled human trials. More than 50 studies using Omni-Biotic are published in high-ranked peer-reviewed journals such as AP&T and the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Highly Effective Delivery Mechanism: Omni-Biotic probiotics have a much higher survival rate through the digestive tract, compared to capsule brands. Our powder contains freeze-dried bacteria (for extra shelf life) and prebiotic nutrients (as food for the probiotic bacteria). When Omni-Biotic is dissolved in water, the good bacteria rehydrate and nourish on the prebiotic nutrients. This makes the probiotics strong for the passage through the acidic environment of the stomach and small intestine. 85% of probiotic bacteria arrive in the large intestine alive, compared to less than 5% in many probiotic capsules.

Formulated by Gut Microbiome Experts: All Omni-Biotic formulations are developed by Institut Allergosan, an internationally recognized center for microbiome science and research. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Austria, Institut Allergosan is dedicated to expanding the frontiers of microbiome research. They currently have more than 25 research partnerships with universities, including the Charite in Berlin. The Omni-Biotic product portfolio is highly awarded, including Winner "Best OTC performance" (IQVIA Austria Awards 2018), Winner "Quality Award" (IQVIA 2015, 2016 and 2017), and winner of "Europe's most innovative OTC product" (Nicholas Hall, 2016/2017).

Made for Performance & Convenience: Omni-Biotic comes as a powder, packaged in individual sachets. Each sachet is carefully designed to keep light and moisture out. The daily-dose sachets also make it convenient for travel and on-the-go. The probiotic bacteria in Omni-Biotic probiotics are freeze-dried and therefore do not require refrigeration. Their shelf life is generally 24 to 36 months, depending on the specific formulation.

