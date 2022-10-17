Omni Bridgeway bolsters intellectual property capabilities with specialist Michael Munsch

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael Munsch has joined the company's international intellectual property team as an Investment Manager and Senior Legal Counsel.

Based in Cologne, Michael is responsible for originating, assessing, and managing funded cases in EMEA with an emphasis on intellectual property litigation. He is a Certified Intellectual Property Lawyer who brings nearly 15 years' experience covering a wide range of industry sectors including telecommunications, electronics, mechanical engineering and pharmaceuticals in all forms of disputes, including high-value and complex international litigation.

Prior to Omni Bridgeway, Michael was a Counsel at renowned German law firm Meissner Bolte, where he advised clients primarily on patent litigation. In prior roles, Michael gained substantial expertise valuating and litigating Standard Essential Patents including as a partner of the British firm EIP and as a member of the legal and intellectual property in-house teams of ThyssenKrupp Elevator and Nestlè.

"We are delighted to have an expert of Michael's calibre join Omni Bridgeway," said Raymond van Hulst, Executive Director, MD and CIO for EMEA, "He has an excellent track record based on deep experience and perspective gained in both leading law firm and corporate in-house roles across various jurisdictions. In collaboration with our US based IP litigation funding team, Michael further strengthens our ability to support our global client base, and specifically those in Germany and EMEA, seeking dispute funding and specialist recovery solutions for patent and other intellectual property disputes."

Michael Munsch commented, "I am thrilled to be joining Omni Bridgeway which I consider the most skilled and respected legal finance provider in the industry. It's a particularly exciting time to join. With the upcoming Unified Patent Court developments, the European patent litigation landscape is about to undergo significant change. We anticipate increased, promising opportunities for patent owners, and Omni Bridgeway is well positioned to provide them unparalleled financial and legal support."

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, offering dispute finance from case inception through to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 23 international locations.

