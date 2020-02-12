OMNIA Partners Announces Additions to Executive Team

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIA Partners today announced the following additions to its executive team:

Denise Woodside will serve as the Executive Vice President, Operations. As executive vice president, Mrs. Woodside is responsible for the sales and enterprise operations of each subsidiary of OMNIA Partners, including member services, analytics and sales enablement.

Prior to joining OMNIA Partners, Mrs. Woodside served as the vice president of field sales for MSC Industrial Supply Co. in the United States and Mexico.

Mrs. Woodside spent more than 20 years in the office products industry, where she held several executive leadership roles including vice president North American sales operations, managing director over the healthcare and group purchasing teams and leader of pricing and strategy for Office Depot, Office Max and Grand & Toy. Subsequently, she served as vice president strategic growth responsible for enterprise level new business development and the transformation of product shift from core supplies to adjacent categories in technology, interiors furniture, digital print and workplace facilities.

Kevin Heath will serve as the Executive Vice President, Partner Development and Contracting. As executive vice president, Mr. Heath is responsible for the supplier relations, business development and sourcing of each subsidiary of OMNIA Partners.

Mr. Heath joins OMNIA Partners after a 22-year career with Georgia-Pacific. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer responsible for sourcing and procurement of all direct and indirect products and services for Georgia-Pacific. Previously, Mr. Heath was Vice President Strategic Sourcing & Procurement for MRO & Capital, responsible for the sourcing of process equipment, engineering and construction services, and maintenance repair and operating supplies for their manufacturing operations. Mr. Heath also held various leadership positions with Georgia-Pacific's Engineering & Maintenance and Manufacturing operations. Prior to Georgia-Pacific, Mr. Heath worked for Domtar Industries and Mead Publishing.

Announcing the additions, OMNIA Partners President and CEO Todd Abner said "We are thrilled to have Denise and Kevin join our management team. Their outstanding operations and management expertise will support the rapid growth of OMNIA Partners, and accelerate our mission in serving both the public and private sectors."

About OMNIA Partners

Shaping the future of procurement through power, access and trust. OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. To learn more about OMNIA Partners, visit www.omniapartners.com.

