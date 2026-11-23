Omnicom Group Aktie
WKN: 871706 / ISIN: US6819191064
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23.11.2026 14:38:40
Omnicom Consolidates Middle East And North Africa Operations Under Omnicom MENA
(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), a marketing and communications company, Monday announced the formation of Omnicom MENA, bringing its operations across the Middle East and North Africa under a unified regional leadership structure to strengthen its presence and deliver more integrated client solutions.
Ghassan Harfouche, who led the Middle East Communications Network (MCN) for more than 15 years, will serve as Group CEO. Elda Choucair will head Omnicom Media MENA, while Reda Raad will lead Omnicom Advertising MENA.
Omnicom MENA brings together more than 3,500 employees across 14 markets, covering media, advertising, public relations, consulting, data and technology. The unified structure aims to improve collaboration, accelerate knowledge sharing and expand innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions.
Under a unified operating and leadership structure, Omnicom will significantly strengthen its position across the region.
Omnicom Media MENA will bring together UM, OMD, PHD, Hearts United and Initiative, while Omnicom Advertising MENA will unite Impact BBDO, McCann and TBWA\Raad.
Meanwhile, Ziad Hasbani will lead Omnicom's public relations operations in the region, including Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard and Portland. Karim Slim will oversee data and technology operations, including Precision Marketing and Acxiom, while Mohamad Haidar will serve as CFO of Omnicom MENA.
"This new structure brings together exceptional leadership, talent and capabilities to create a stronger, more connected Omnicom across the region," said John Wren, Omnicom's Chairman and CEO.
On the NYSE, Omnicom shares rose nearly 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $85.18 on Friday.
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