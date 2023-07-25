NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 12, 2023 to Omnicom common shareholders of record at the close of business on September 21, 2023.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-declares-dividend-301885684.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.