25.07.2023 23:13:00

Omnicom Declares Dividend

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 12, 2023 to Omnicom common shareholders of record at the close of business on September 21, 2023.

About Omnicom
Omnicom (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-declares-dividend-301885684.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Omnicom Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Omnicom Group Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Omnicom Group Inc. 74,20 -0,56% Omnicom Group Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Zinsentscheid naht: ATX stabil -- DAX schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert leichter. Asiens Börsen tendieren zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen