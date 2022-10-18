Omnicom Group Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $364.5 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $355.6 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $3.44 billion

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $364.5 Mln. vs. $355.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.77 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q3): $3.44 Bln vs. $3.44 Bln last year.