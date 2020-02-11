|
11.02.2020 23:36:00
Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 65 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 8, 2020 to Omnicom Group common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2020.
About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-inc-declares-dividend-301003301.html
SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street nach neuen Rekorden nur wenig verändert -- ATX letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Börsen in Fernost schließen im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag bergauf. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt konnte der DAX ein neues Hoch erklimmen. Die Wall Street gab ihre Gewinne größtenteils wieder ab. Die asiatischen Indizes notierten in der Gewinnzone.