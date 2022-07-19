|
19.07.2022 22:14:31
Omnicom Group Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $348.4 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $348.2 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue came in at $3.57 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.
Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $348.4 Mln. vs. $348.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.68 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q2): $3.57 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year.
