Omnicom Group Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $348.4 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $348.2 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $3.57 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $348.4 Mln. vs. $348.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.68 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q2): $3.57 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year.