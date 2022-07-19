Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 22:14:31

Omnicom Group Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $348.4 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $348.2 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $3.57 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $348.4 Mln. vs. $348.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.68 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q2): $3.57 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Omnicom Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Omnicom Group Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Omnicom Group Inc. 69,83 6,82% Omnicom Group Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX verliert -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch leichter. Der DAX dreht nach einem starken Handelsauftakt ins Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen