Omnicom Group Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $366.3 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $348.4 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $364.9 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $3.61 billion from $3.57 billion last year.

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $366.3 Mln. vs. $348.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q2): $3.61 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year.