13.07.2022 01:31:00

Omnicom Group Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) will publish its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 after the New York Stock Exchange closes. The company will also host a conference call to review the financial results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing 844-291-6362 (domestic) or 234-720-6995 (international), along with access code 1468163. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on our website at investor.omnicomgroup.com.

Omnicom Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omnicom Group)

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-schedules-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301585271.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Omnicom Group Inc.

Analysen zu Omnicom Group Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Omnicom Group Inc.

