Omnicom Group Schedules Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) will publish its second quarter and year-to-date 2020 results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The company will then host a conference call to review the financial results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 721-7239 (domestic) or (409) 207-6953 (international), along with access code 5962009. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on our website at investor.omnicomgroup.com .

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

