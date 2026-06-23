Omnicom Media In Partnership With Netflix On AI-powered Ads

(RTTNews) - Marketing and sales company Omnicom Group Inc.(OMC) said it is partnering with Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) to offer a new AI-powered ad format that matches brand ads to the shows.

The collaboration combines data from Omnicom's Acxiom audience unit with Netflix's ad technology and first-party data. It will let advertisers use Netflix's AI-enabled format to create multiple versions of an ad tailored to viewer habits and the specific programs they watch.

Under the deal, Omnicom will provide advertiser-defined audience segments from Acxiom alongside brand briefs. Netflix will then use its AI engines to pair those segments with relevant titles and assets produced by Omnicom's production unit.

The AI-powered ad format will be available to Omnicom Media clients in the U.S. and roll out to additional countries by the end of the year.

The deal gives advertisers closed-loop measurement to track ad performance across audiences and formats. It aims to make ads feel less interruptive by aligning them with the content environment.

The announcement came during the Cannes Lions advertising festival.

In after-hours trading on NYSE, shares of Omnicom were down 0.41 percent, changing hands at $72.25, after closing Monday's regular session 1.68 percent higher.