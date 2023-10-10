|
Omnicom Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) will publish its third quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading. The company will also host a conference call to review such financial results on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing 844-291-5494 (domestic) or 409-207-6995 (international), along with access code 4961768. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on our website at investor.omnicomgroup.com.
About Omnicom
Omnicom (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.
