Omnicom Group Aktie
WKN: 871706 / ISIN: US6819191064
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09.09.2026 18:20:25
Omnicom's CEO And President Troy Ruhanen Retires; Shares Down
(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), an advertising agency, announced that Troy Ruhanen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom Advertising, has taken the decision to retire from his position following a distinguished career spanning more than twenty years in leadership roles across Omnicom.
Andrew Robertson, Chairman of BBDO Worldwide, has been appointed CEO of Omnicom Advertising, effective immediately. With over 20 years of experience at Omnicom, he brings strong industry knowledge, relationships with major global clients, and a proven ability to build successful teams. He will work with Ruhanen during the transition to ensure a smooth handover.
On the NYSE, the shares were trading 3.99 percent down at $77.89.
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|Omnicom Group Inc.
|67,02
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