Omnicom's Credera Broadens Geographic Reach with the Acquisition of London-Based DMW Group

DALLAS, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, today announced it has acquired a majority stake in London-based DMW Group to expand its consulting and digital transformation capabilities into Europe. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

DMW is a leading independent technology consultancy, specializing in the design, delivery, and implementation of data and digital transformation programs. Its people-first and outcome-focused approach drives success for some of the world's biggest brands, including Burberry, Google, and Lloyds of London, as well as for several U.K. government agencies. DMW's management team, led by CEO Chris Dean, will continue in their current roles.

"DMW's capabilities in managing and executing integral projects for C-suite leaders extend the depth and breadth of our data, digital transformation, and technology capabilities into Europe," said Justin Bell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Credera. "I want to welcome Chris and the entire team at DMW to the Credera and Omnicom family."

"We immediately saw the cultural and strategic alignment with the Credera team, along with the extensive global client relationships and services of the Omnicom network, as great opportunities for our people and our clients," said DMW's Chris Dean. "Credera and DMW are well matched in that we both genuinely care about achieving great outcomes for our clients with a hands-on style based on respect, integrity and professionalism."

"DMW adds outstanding strategic advisory and program leadership skills to our organization in Europe," said Luke Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group. "The cultural fit and complementary skillsets of Credera and DMW will meet our global clients' need for services at the intersection of business strategy, technology and transformation."

DMW is headquartered in London and has been recognized by Great Place to Work Institute as one of the best places to work in the UK for the past five consecutive years.

ABOUT DMW GROUP

DMW Group (DMWGroup.co.uk) is an independent technology consultancy headquartered in London with offices in Leeds and Manchester. We help our clients to deliver large-scale organizational and technology change initiatives. Our services include advisory, delivery management and engineering across Financial Services, Public Sector and Energy and Commercial sectors. We partner with our clients in solving complex problems and our pragmatic style together with our outcome-centric approach mean that we make a significant difference to our clients' success, helping them to realise business benefits more quickly.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera (credera.com) is a consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our more than 400 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging industry leaders from strategy to execution to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, adTech / marTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicoms-credera-broadens-geographic-reach-with-the-acquisition-of-london-based-dmw-group-301100254.html

SOURCE Omnicom Precision Marketing Group