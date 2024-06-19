|
20.06.2024 00:38:07
Omnigen Energy gets $46 million financing to develop 20 solar power plants in Minas Gerais
Omnigen Energy and Appian Capital Advisory LLP announced Wednesday that Omnigen has secured a R$250 million ($46m) financing from Itaú BBA to finalize the development of the portfolio of 20 small-scale solar power plants with a total capacity of 62.4MWp, located in Minas Gerais, Brazil.Appian, long-term investor to mining and mining-related companies, performed a structured process with multiple parties and is partnered with Itaú BBA in this transaction. The financing will fund the remaining development costs across the plants, with the project now fully funded through to becoming operational.Technical, legal, environmental and social due diligence was undertaken by the mandated lead arranger to endorse robust fundamentals and ESG practices of the project.The project is a core element of Appian’s clean energy and mining strategy, which supports the business’ ambitions to decarbonize its portfolio. The solar plants will reduce more than 14,000 tons of CO2 per year, which is the equivalent of planting 20,000 trees.Minas Gerais is the largest distributed generation market in Brazil with 2.5GWp already installed.Omnigen is advancing with the project’s engineering, procurement and construction program, with multiple workstreams progressing in parallel. The development of the solar plants is now 50% complete and remains on budget, the company said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
