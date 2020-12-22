Omniome Announces Kelly Perez As Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omniome, Inc., developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform capable of delivering unsurpassed sequencing accuracy, announces the promotion of Kelly Perez to Chief Operating Officer. Kelly, who has been Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations of Omniome since 2017, will report to Chief Executive Officer Robert Wicke.

In her new role, Kelly will lead development and scale-up of Instrument and Reagent Manufacturing, and will continue to lead Finance, IT, Facilities, and Operations at the company.

Kelly brings over 25 years' experience in technology and biotechnology companies, having held key leadership positions in both industries. Before Omniome, Kelly was Vice President, Corporate Development & Administration at Sequenom and Vice President of Finance at Luxtera.

"We are thrilled to appoint Kelly to this new role. Her deep experience in operations and corporate development, and proven ability to make an impact at Omniome are why she is the ideal person for this executive leadership position," said Robert Wicke. "Kelly will help shape us for success as we evolve as an organization, and her experience at Omniome ensures a seamless transition into growth while we continue very exciting work."

Kelly commented: "Omniome is well-positioned to make a tangible impact within the Next Generation Sequencing space and beyond. It has been a tremendous opportunity to grow with a diverse and talented group of innovators working together to deliver a best-in-class sequencing technology. I am looking forward to continuing this journey in a new role where I can help drive our mission forward."

About Omniome

Omniome is developing a breakthrough DNA sequencing platform capable of delivering unsurpassed sequencing accuracy with the potential to advance cancer diagnostics, drive high fidelity single-cell applications and broadly support clinical sequencing. Our proprietary scar-free sequencing biochemistry and technology provide enhanced precision and flexibility. To learn more about the company, please visit www.omniome.com.

