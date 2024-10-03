|
03.10.2024 12:00:00
On 03 October 2024, Decisions of the General extraordinary of Shareholders
AB " Utenos trikotažas” (hereinafter, the "Company”) dinary of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders agenda and decisions of the Meeting:
- Concerning the conclusion of the contract with an audit company and approval of the payment terms for audit services.
It was of The decided: Grant Thornton Baltic UAB to be the auditor of AB Utenos trikotažas for the audit of the set of financial statements for the years 2024 – 2025. Determine that the remuneration for the audit is as follows: in the first year - EUR 32,900 plus VAT, in the second year - EUR 34,300 plus VAT.
Additional information is available from Aurimas Likus, Finance Director, tel. No. +370 618 07809.
Nomeda Kaucikiene, Managing Director of AB Utenos trikotažas
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Utenos trikotazas ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.