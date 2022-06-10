|
10.06.2022 00:29:00
On a Terrible Day for Wall Street, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs
Investors are scared about inflation, and on Friday, they'll get the latest reading on consumer prices in the U.S. Most economists don't expect much relief in the year-over-year change in the Consumer Price Index, which could lead the Federal Reserve to take even more-dramatic action in an attempt to curb price pressures. In response, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell sharply, with losses accelerating toward the end of the day.IndexDaily Percentage Change (Decline)Continue reading
