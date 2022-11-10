On Air Announces a trio of stunning, boundary breaking performances by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Air announces the release of a trio of performances by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Conducted by Peter Breiner, all three performances feature compositions by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), the revolutionary composer responsible for one of the most vital and far-reaching movements of the last 100 years: Neo-Classicism.

Recorded in stunning 4K UHD Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos technologies, the three pieces performed are TheFirebird, Petrushka and TheRite Of Spring.

'TheFirebird' will be available to stream from 17th November, Petrushka from 8th December, and TheRite Of Spring from 22nd December. All three shows will be available to watch On Demand after release.

A 4k trailer for The Firebird can be watched here

Tickets to all 3 shows are available from www.onair.events/classical.

Jakub Krampl, CEO, On Air comments: "We are very excited to present three outstanding Stravinsky pieces with the RPO and Peter Breiner. Like with every new show, we up the ante and this time it is no different. Classical shows are visually dull, with a front camera, and a couple of angles, not reflective of the dynamics of the music itself. We take a different approach, and the end product is exciting both visually and acoustically. Will some purists hate it? Maybe, but we aim to bring a younger audience to our shows that will appreciate the modern twist."

Ian Maclay from the RPO adds: "Working with On Air was a fantastic chance for us to continue on our journey to make orchestral music accessible for all, placing it at the heart of contemporary society."

Conductor Peter Breiner concludes: "One can hardly think of a better way to start an endeavour in classical music than these three Stravinsky's major works that form a foundation of every orchestra's repertoire. Collaboration of the brilliant RPO and top of the line producers resulted in a recording that is visually and aurally quite extraordinary."

About On Air:

On Air gives you access to exclusive pay-per-view and on demand shows from around the globe. Produced by award-winning production partners, and filmed at some of the most world-renowned venues, On Air has already streamed performances from global pop icon Anne-Marie, trailblazing pop star Years & Years, BRIT Award winner Skepta, Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks, Grammy Award winner Robert Glasper, and Bafta award-winners Kurupt FM.

www.onair.events

