On Another Low-Volatility Day, Here's Why ChainLink Is Surging 6% Higher
In this rather important week, which involves a Federal Reserve rate decision meeting and plenty of expected economic commentary, cryptocurrencies are generally reacting in a low-volatility manner. This has surprised many, including myself, given the typically high-beta moves these digital assets provide investors. Nonetheless, as of 12:30 p.m. ET, ChainLink (CRYPTO: LINK) is one cryptocurrency seeing notable gains, surging 6.1% higher over the past 24 hours. This move follows reports that large investors continue to show interest in ChainLink, with whale activity reportedly hitting a four-month-high this past weekend. Additionally, ChainLink and MasterBlock, a Portugal-based accelerator program, announced a partnership aimed at accelerating the growth of Web3 today. Greater interest among deep-pocketed investors is always great. However, today's price action with ChainLink appears to be tied more closely to this partnership announcement than anything else. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
