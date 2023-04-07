On April 28, 2023, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Rokiškio suris is convened

On 28 April 2023, at 12:00 p.m., an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Rokiškio suris" (company code 173057512, registered at the following address: Pramones g.3, Rokiškis) shall be convened at the head office of AB "Rokiškio suris" (Pramones str.3, Rokiškis).

The meeting shall be convened on the initiative of the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with the decision of the Company's Board of Directors of 7 April 2023.

Registration starts at 11:00 a.m. and lasts until 11:45 a.m.

Accounting day of the general meeting of shareholders – April 21, 2023.

Record day – May 15, 2023.

Draft Agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders:

Auditor’s findings regarding the consolidated financial reports and annual report. The Audit Committee report. The Company’s consolidated annual report for the year 2022. Approval of the consolidated and company’s financial accounting for the year 2022. Allocation of the profit of the Company of 2022. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Report. Regarding purchase of own shares. Election of the Company’s auditor and establishment of payment conditions.

The general meeting of shareholders may be attended and voted by the persons who were shareholders at the end of the meeting accounting date (April 21, 2023) or other persons authorized by actual shareholders, or the persons with whom the voting transference agreement was made.

A person participating in the general meeting of shareholders and having the right to vote must present an identity document.

The Company does not provide the opportunity to participate and vote at the meeting by electronic means.

Each shareholder shall have a right, in the manner established by the Law, to authorise another (natural or legal) person on his/her behalf to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders. The authorised person must provide a power of attorney certified in the manner established by the Law. A power of attorney issued in a foreign state must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised in the manner established by the Law. At the General Meeting of Shareholders, an authorised person shall have the same rights as would be held by the shareholder represented by him/her. The Company does not establish special form of power of attorney. The right of shareholder to participate at the general meeting of shareholders also means the right to question.

A shareholder or a person authorised by him/her shall have a right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. The General Voting Ballot shall be placed on the company’s website not later than 21 day before the General meeting http://www.rokiskio.com at the heading "Investor Relations”. Upon a shareholder's request, the Company, not later than 10 days before the General Meeting, shall send the General Voting Ballot by registered mail free of charge. The filled in General Voting Ballot and the document confirming the voting right (if any) must be submitted to the Company in writing not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders by sending it by registered mail to AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones street 3, Rokiskis LT-42150.

The Company keeps the right to not account a shareholder’s General Voting Ballot if the General Voting Ballot does not comply with the requirement set by the Law on Joint Stock Companies Article 30 parts 3 and 4, or the ballot is filled misleadingly and it is impossible to read the shareholder’s will for one or another item.

The Company shall make voting at the meeting possible by submitting to the Company a ballot paper signed with a qualified electronic signature no later than the close of shareholder registration for the General Meeting. A shareholder may, by means of electronic communications, authorise another natural or legal person to attend and vote on the shareholder's behalf. Such a proxy shall not be notarised. A proxy executed by electronic means shall be certified by the shareholder with a qualified electronic signature created with secure signature creation software and confirmed by a qualified certificate valid in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholder must notify the Company of the electronically executed proxy by e-mail to rokiskio.suris@rokiskio.com not later than by the last business day before the meeting. The proxy and the notification must be in writing.

Each shareholder holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all votes shall have the right of proposing to supplement the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Draft decisions on the proposed issues shall be submitted together with the proposal or, if the decisions do not need to be approved, explanations on each proposed issue of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be presented. Proposal to supplement the agenda must be presented in writing by sending it by registered mail to AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones street 3, Rokiskis LT-42150, Lithuania, or by e-mail rokiskio.suris@rokiskio.com The agenda will be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to the agenda issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders to the Company in advance in writing. The questions should be sent by e mail address rokiskio.suris@rokiskio.com not later than 3 business days before the General Meeting of Shareholders. The Company will not respond personally to the shareholder if the respective information is posted on the Company's website.

The Company may refuse to respond to the questions of a shareholder if they are related with the commercial (manufacturing) secret, confidential information, then the shareholder will be informed unless the identity of questioner cannot be identified.

Documents related to the agenda of the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders, draft resolutions on each item on the agenda, documents to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders and other information related to the implementation of shareholder rights are available at the Company's on the website www.rokiskio.com in the section "Investors”, as well as by visiting AB Rokiškio suris at Pramones st. 3, LT-42150 Rokiškis.



The total number of voting rights is 35,867,970 ordinary registered shares. Nominal value of the shares is EUR 0.29 (twenty nine hundredth) each. ISIN of the Company’s shares is LT000100372.



The Company has purchased 861,274 treasury shares.





Dalius Trumpa

Company Manager

+370 458 55200

Attachments