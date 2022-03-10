|
On Background: Tinder Lets You Know If Your Date is a Sex Offender
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Dating is hard, and finding that special someone who will ultimately be there for you in sickness and in health takes time and effort. Meet-up apps like Tinder were supposed to make that easier, but didn't do much to quell the fear that the next time you swipe right, you'll end up on a date with a psychopath.That changed on Wednesday when MatchGroup, the makers of the popular app along with its sister shadchanim Match, Hinge, and OKCupid, announced a new safety feature that provides inexpensive background checks to let users know if their prospective BFF has ever been caught making indecent proposals.Continue reading
