On Holding Q2 Earnings Fall, But Revenue Rises; Ups Annual Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - On Holding AG (ONON) a Swiss footwear, apparel, and accessories company, on Tuesday reported lower earnings for the second quarter. However, revenue increased by 52.3 percent. The company also confirmed its full-year earnings guidance and lifted its revenue outlook for the year.

Quarterly earnings fell 93.3 percent to 3.3 million Swiss francs from 49.1 million francs for the same period last year, particularly reflecting higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

The earnings margin reduced to 0.7 percent from 16.9 percent. Earnings per share decreased to 0.01 francs per share from 0.15 francs per share the previous year.

Excluding items, earnings were 11.7 million francs compared to 44.8 million francs of last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were 0.04 francs per share compared to 0.14 francs per share.

Revenues however, increased to 444.3 million from 291.7 million francs of the prior year.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company continues to expect an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15 percent.

Basis of a strong start in Q3, along with the support from an exciting product pipeline the company now expects revenue of 1.76 billion francs. This reflects a growth rate of 44 percent year-on- year.

Previously, On Holding expected a revenue of 1.74 billion francs.

In pre-market activity, shares of On Holding are trading at $32.20, down 6.39% on the New York Stock Exchange.