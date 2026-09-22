On Holding Stock Rises 12% After Raising 2029 Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - On Holding AG (ONON) is up 12.23 percent, gaining $3.34 to $30.66 on Tuesday. The move comes after the Swiss sportswear company unveiled new 2026-2029 financial ambitions at its Investor Day, including high-teens constant-currency net sales growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 22 percent by 2029.

On Holding is currently trading at $30.66, up from the previous close of $27.32 after opening at $30.40 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $29.40 and $31.16 during the session, with trading volume at 21.09 million shares versus average volume of 7.12 million.

On expects 2029 net sales to reach at least CHF 5.6 billion, with a gross profit margin of at least 65 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin of 22 percent or higher. The company also received authorization to repurchase up to $1 billion of Class A ordinary shares through December 2029 and plans to expand into football and golf. On reiterated its 2026 outlook for constant-currency net sales growth in the low-20 percent range, gross profit margin of at least 65 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5 percent to 20 percent.

Shares have traded between $26.36 and $51.08 over the past 52 weeks.