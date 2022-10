On Medicare? 3 Reasons Your Costs Might Rise in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recently, Medicare enrollees got some good news about their Part B premiums. After years of increases, the cost of the standard monthly Part B premium is going down in 2023. It will shrink from $170.10 to $164.90. Not only will that save seniors money, but it will also allow those on Social Security to keep their upcoming cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in full.The Social Security Administration recently announced that benefits will be rising by 8.7% in 2023. Since seniors on Social Security and Medicare have their Part B costs deducted from their benefits, Part B hikes can eat away at COLAs -- but that's not a concern for next year.Image source: Getty Images.