On Natural Gas Transmission System Operator's Revenue Cap of Regulated Activities for 2024

On 9 May 2023, the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter referred to as "Council") adopted a decision on the revenue cap of Amber Grid's regulated activities, providing Natural Gas transportation via the natural gas transmission network services, effective from 1 January 2024.



The revenue cap of regulated activities for year 2024 is set at 67.01 million EUR per year. This is 4.43 % higher than the approved revenue cap for year 2023, which is 64.17 million EUR.



The anticipated further price-related decisions:

•?The Board of Amber Grid will approve prices on using natural gas transmission network infrastructure, effective from 1 January 2024, not exceeding revenue cap.

•?After the decision of the Board of Amber Grid the prices will be presented to the Council for approbation.





