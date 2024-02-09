|
09.02.2024 11:21:00
On Paper, This Investment Strategy Has Been a Foolproof Moneymaker for Over a Century
On Wall Street, the only guarantee is that virtually no guarantees exist. Directional movements for Wall Street's major stock indexes -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) -- are highly unpredictable over short periods.Since this decade began, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have bounced back and forth between bear and bull markets in successive years. While it's fun to gain perspective on historical correlations with various economic data points and money-based metrics, it's impossible to know with 100% accuracy which direction the major indexes will move next.However, perspective changes everything. Though guessing what'll happen over the next day, week, month, or year offers investors no guarantee, one investment strategy that leans on time as an ally has delivered positive returns, on paper, without fail, for more than a century.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!