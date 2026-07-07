ON Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 930124 / ISIN: US6821891057
|
07.07.2026 14:06:18
ON Semiconductor Expects Cost Cutting Of $35 Mln Through Sale Of 2 Production Sites; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), a semiconductor company, said on Tuesday that it has inked deals to sell two production plants as part of its ongoing initiative to cut costs to drive gross margin expansion.
These transactions are expected to result in cost savings of around $35 million a year, with initial savings starting in 2027 and the full savings to be realized in 2028.
ON Semiconductor will sell its Tarlac site to Greatek Electronics Inc., a Taiwanese semiconductor firm. The transaction is expected to close within the next three to six months. Post transaction, the companies will support ongoing production and ensure continuity for customer commitments.
Silex Microsystems, a Swedish semiconductor firm, will acquire the company's Mountain Top facility in Pennsylvania. The transaction is expected to close in January 2028. The extended transition period will allow the seller to continue an orderly transfer of the products manufactured at the site to other facilities within its network to ensure continuity for its customers and migration of technologies.
ON was down by 3.66% at $91.22 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ON Semiconductor Corp.
|
02.07.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel ON Semiconductor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in ON Semiconductor von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.06.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: Zum Start des Dienstagshandels Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.26
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht letztendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht am Freitagmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.26
|Edge-KI im Fokus: Warum der Synaptics-Deal die ON Semiconductor-Aktie belastet (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Freitagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier ON Semiconductor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in ON Semiconductor von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)