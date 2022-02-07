ON Semiconductor Guides Q1 Well Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter, well above analysts' expectations.

For the first quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.90 to $1.02 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.98 to $1.10 per share on revenues between $1.85 billion and $1.95 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.81 per share on revenues of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.