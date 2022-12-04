On Social Security and Going Back to Work? Prepare for This Unwanted Surprise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're a retiree who's struggling to make ends meet in the face of inflation, you're no doubt in good company. Living costs have soared over the past year, and while inflation is showing signs of cooling, a lot of progress still needs to be made before people get notable relief.You might especially be struggling to manage your bills as a retiree if your main or only source of income is Social Security. While benefits got a 5.9% raise at the start of 2022, the rate of inflation has far outpaced that increase this year.If money has gotten uncomfortably tight, you may be at a point where you're thinking of going back to work -- whether on a full-time or part-time basis. Doing so could help you boost your income, build up some savings, and have an easier time managing your living costs in general.Continue reading