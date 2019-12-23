On the 2019 Annual Commendation Conference, ALLPCB Expounded Its 2.0 Development Strategy

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12, 2019, the ALLPCB Annual Commendation Conference has ended successfully in the conference hall in Sundary Building, Hangzhou. The staffs at the Hangzhou headquarters, the representatives of the collaborative factories and the long-term cooperative suppliers have reviewed the growth of ALLPCB over the past year altogether. In addition, Mr. Zhou Bangbing, chairman of ALLPCB, expounded the strategy of ALLPCB 2.0 of the next year.

After an interesting warm-up game, the commendation ceremony officially started. The first part is to hand out awards for the outstanding employees in 2019. In the past year, the awarded always adhered to the principle "strive harder than anyone else". They took their work very seriously, in the meanwhile, they maintained learning to continuously improve their professional skills.

As the most important award, the Best Team was awarded to the PCB supply chain team, who truly deserved the honor and won the colleagues' applause. After setting up the development goal of building a super-factory with traditional manufacturers, ALLPCB quickly formed a supply chain team equipped with specialized knowledge and rich experience. They spent a lot of time inspecting factories, assessed their production capacities and integrated production, which made them the solid foundation for ALLPCB Collaborative Super Factory.

The sharing economy swept the world with the advantage of being able to maximize the use of production resources, at the same time, ALLPCB has made full sense of the word "sharing" and integrated it into its own developing strategy. It firstly proposed Shared Manufacturing to create a manufacturing capacity sharing platform for B-side customers, integrating scattered production resources and maximizing production efficiency, which truly empowers traditional PCB factories.

At the end of the conference, Mr. Zhou shared the ALLPCB 2.0 Strategy with all the colleagues present. During the 1.0 stage, ALLPCB has successfully completed the preliminary upgrading of intelligent manufacturing, and initially built a collaborative manufacturing service platform for the electronic information industry by the virtue of cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies. Entering the 2.0 era, ALLPCB will focus more on research and development (R&D), advanced digital technologies and electronics production technologies included.

At this stage 2.0, the number of orders for PCB is bound to explode, which is a great challenge for the supply chain. Therefore, while the supply chain team won the honor, they also assumed a heavier responsibility. At the same time, the product range of ALLPCB would be expanded from PCB products, components and SMT products to finished products, thereby improving the product line, to optimize customers' one-stop shopping experience, and prepare for ALLPCB 3.0 as well.

The annual commendation conference ended. But ALLPCB is still firmly moving towards the super factory with 100 collaborative manufacturing plants.

About ALLPCB

ALLPCB is an ultra-fast PCB super factory as well as an internet-based manufacturing company, committed to building an electronic collaborative manufacturing service platform. It offers professional one-stop service, including PCB prototype, PCB assembly, and components sourcing. Since its establishment, ALLPCB has reconstructed the traditional PCB industry through data-driven technology.

